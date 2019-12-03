VERSAILLES — James "Jim" Lee Richard, age 75, of Versailles passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after a short battle with cancer.

Jim was born on June 1, 1944 to the late Leroy Richard & the late Dorothy (Yingst) Magnotte.

He is survived by his wife, Mary (Chalmers) Richard whom he married on May 29, 1970; daughter Jeffie and her husband Scott Voisard of Russia and their family, Kirstin, Austin, and Emma Erisman, Karissa and Kenzi Voisard; daughter Jodie Bohman of Versailles and her family Lauren Monnin & fiancée Jacob Schlater and Taylor Bohman; and daughter Julie and her husband Matt Magoto of Versailles and their family Lexi, Cameron, and Kayla Magoto.

Jim is also survived by his sisters, Jane Smith of Troy and Kathy McPherson of Washington, Michigan; In-Laws Lisa Richard of Michigan; Bob Chalmers of Greenville; Dave & Ruby Chalmers of Bradford, Tam & Randy Venrick of Greenville, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy Richard & Dorothy Magnotte; step-father Mel Magnotte; father and mother-in-law Robert & Olive Jean Chalmers; brothers John Richard and Fred Richard; and nephew Scott McPherson.

Jim grew up on the Marshal farm in Versailles where he enjoyed many good times with his brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. Jim attended Versailles High School and worked at Champion Paper, Argosy, Ivex, and Weaver Brothers.

Jim was an avid Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds fan, and he died at peace knowing the Bengals finally got their first win of the 2019-2020 football season. Jim's hobbies included fishing, mushroom hunting, making horseradish, working and being outside, watching football and baseball, and spending time with his family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles. Burial will follow at St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com