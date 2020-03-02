PIQUA — James Louden, age 87, of Piqua, passed away on Saturday February 29, 2020 at Piqua Health and Rehab.

He was born in Piqua on January 31, 1933 to the late Ralph B. and Grace B. (Norris) Louden.

James is survived by two nephews: William E. Arthur and Dan A. Arthur both of Piqua, OH and one niece Reta Baxter of Florida. He was preceded in death by one brother Harold Louden and one sister Gloria Arthur.

James graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1951.

He was a life member of the Piqua Am Vets Post #72 and the Piqua American Legion Post #184.

James was owner and operator of H & H Painting in Piqua for 30 years.

He proudly served his country as a member of the US Army as a helicopter mechanic from 1953 – 1965 and served two tours. James was an avid fisherman and made his own fishing equipment.

He played the guitar in a band and loved working on cars and watching western movies.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Majors Robert and Jody Kramer officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH. Family will receive friends 12:00 Noon – 1:00 PM on March 4, 2020 at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.