PIQUA — James M. Usserman, 76, of Piqua, passed away at 1:43 am Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born January 20, 1943 in Piqua to the late George W. and Helendean A. (Gearhart) Usserman.

He married Connie S. Evans December 4, 1970 in Springfield, and she survives.

Other survivors include three children, Christopher (Lisa) Usserman of Haymarket, Virginia, Thomas Usserman of Piqua, Julie (Monte) Clark of Troy; six grandchildren, Arizona (Andrew) Melo, Alyson Usserman, Shelby Clark, Mitchell Clark, Brianne Usserman, Makaela Usserman; two great grandchildren and one on the way; five siblings, G. Edward (Barbara) Usserman of Troy, Rosie (Raymon) Nickol of Versailles, Raymond (Nancy) Baker of Troy, Judy (Von) Cantrell of Louisa, Kentucky, and Mary Jo (George) Reedy of Piqua; and his special pet companions, Reese and Bella. He was preceded in death by two sisters.

Mr. Usserman attended Piqua City Schools, worked for Chem Lawn and Easy Lawn Companies before owning and operating his own successful Landscaping business for many years. He was a United States Navy veteran. He really enjoyed his work, his dogs and watching Cowboy and John Wayne movies. Jim was an easy-going and very likeable guy who was dedicated to his family who he loved deeply. He was loved by many and liked by all.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10 am Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Lincoln Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Please feel welcome to "come as you are" for the visitation and funeral.

If considering a memorial tribute, live and fresh flowers would be appropriate or contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 507, Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.