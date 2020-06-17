James R. "Jim" Rohrbach
PIQUA — James R. "Jim" Rohrbach, 51, of Piqua, passed away unexpectedly at 9:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 in his residence.

He was born April 18, 1969 in St. Mary's to James M. and Roberta A. (Hardin) Rohrbach of Sidney.

Survivors include one son, James R. Rohrbach, Jr. of Bowling Green; one stepdaughter, Michelle Slater of Piqua; and five siblings, Michael (Tammy) Rohrbach of Troy, Jonathon (Stephenie) Rohrbach of Piqua, Betsie (Tyler) Turner of Huber Heights, David (Amy) Rohrbach of Troy, and Scott (Ingrid) Rohrbach of Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Jim was a 1987 graduate of Piqua High School. He worked as a maintenance director of First Troy Corp.

He enjoyed golfing with his friends and fishing with his son. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

He was a statistician for Piqua High School basketball and was involved with Piqua youth baseball, basketball, and football.

A service to honor his life will begin at 7 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Christian officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Piqua High School Athletic Association, 1 Indian Trail, Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Troy Daily News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
