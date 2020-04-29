THE VILLAGES, Fla. — James Russell Johnston,93, passed away on April 26, 2020, at Buffalo Crossings SNF in The Villages, FL.

He was born in Troy, OH to Louis A. and Emma (Russell) Johnston.

Jim is survived by his wife, Darlene (Weibye) Johnston, of 52 years; two daughters, Stacey (Ronald) Petska and Lisa A. Johnston; one son, Russell J Johnston; two grandsons, Zachary and Griffin Johnston; one sister, Joan Rosenbaum; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond (Quintilla) Johnston and William (Margaret) Johnston, and sisters Margaret (Howard) Valentine and Virginia (Gordon) Jones.

Jim was a 1944 graduate of Troy High School.

He was a veteran of WWII and Korea. He was in the carpet industry for many years.

Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

