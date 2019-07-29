TROY — Jan A. Bondurant, 81, of Troy, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Koester Pavilion.

He was born September 14, 1937, in Piqua, to the late Drury and Emma (Studebaker) Bondurant. He married Marilyn J. (Spitzer) Bondurant on June 21, 1961; she survives.

Jan will also be missed and remembered by his sons, Mark (Julie) Bondurant of Troy; Matt Bondurant of Vandalia; a daughter-in-law, Jaime Bondurant of Xenia; seven grandchildren, Nathan, Maggie, & Sarah Bondurant; Zachary Parrott, Marissa Bondurant, Daniel Bondurant and Kathleen Westfall; and three great-grandchildren, Rilynn & Aubrianna Westfall and Cecelia Bondurant. He was preceded in death by a son, Mike Bondurant; a son-in-law, John Mark Porter; and a brother, Gene Bondurant.

Jan was a 1956 graduate of Piqua Central High School and retired from the maintenance department of Sonoco in Piqua. He loved family get-togethers and classic cars, especially 1957 Chevy convertibles. Jan was a member of the Vintage Car Club of America.

A visitation to honor his life will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, August 1, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington. Private burial will be at a later date in Highland Cemetery, Covington.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County.

Online condolences may be left for the Bondurant family at www.moorefh.com.