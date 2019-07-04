COVINGTON — Jane Louise Yoder, age 71, passed away in her sleep in the early morning hours of July 3, 2019. Jane was born on November 22, 1947 to Paul and Norma Flora of Covington. She married Dean Yoder on June 14, 1969 and he survives.

Jane raised four children on a farm in Miami County. She committed her life to Jesus early in her youth, and participated in various ministries, including working with Well of Hope to collect shoes to be sold in Kenya, Africa to benefit widows and orphans there. Most recently, Jane ministered to inmates at Dayton Correctional Institute in a Hannah's Gift program to help the women there stay connected to their young children. Above all, mom's ministry of love to her children and grandchildren was her greatest legacy and the one closest to her heart. Jane was a member of Living Word Church in Vandalia, and especially enjoyed her work with the hospitality team there.

Jane is survived by her husband and four children: Rodney, Greg and Christal, Eric and Jessica, and Angela and Simon Njoroge Mwangi; 14 grandchildren: Rachael and Charles Baker-Lucas, Caleb and Jared Yoder, Logan and Meagan Yoder, Kylie, Conner, Bronson and Asher Yoder, Jack, Will, Clark and Meg Yoder, and Maggie Louise and Eli Njoroge Mwangi. Jane is also survived by her Kenyan son: Isaac and Esther Mwangi and their sons: Israel and Isaiah. Jane also leaves two brothers and a brother-in-law, Gerald and Cathy Flora, Bob and Cindy Flora, and Tom Graham; four brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law, John and Dorothy Yoder, Phyllis Brovont, Joe and Sylvia Yoder, and Tom and Melissa Yoder; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Lee and Rosa Yoder; step-father Luther Angle; step-father-in-law Chester Brovont; her sister, Naomi Graham; and a brother-in-law, Floyd Brovont.

Mom thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren and loved watching them play music, sports, and digging in the dirt. Mom lived her life by these words from Jeremiah 33:3: 'Ask me and I will tell you remarkable secrets you do not know about things to come.' We trust that Mom has a perfect understanding of those things now.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington, with Pastor Pat Murray officiating, with burial to follow. Friends may call from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ministries of Living Word Church, 926 E. National Rd., Vandalia, OH 45377. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.moorefh.com.