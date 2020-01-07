COVINGTON — Janet Lou Wright, age 85 of Covington, formerly of Dayton, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

Janet was born in Dayton on April 30, 1934 to the (late) Andrew Charles & Eva Marie (Wertman) Dohme; a graduate of Fairview High School, Class of 1952; previously worked at Frigidaire, Dayton; owner of Weidner's Boarding Home for the Elderly, Covington; owner of Eishaus of Covington; a member of the Covington Eagles Aerie #3998; loved to paint pictures, growing flowers and gardening, baking pies and cats.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Craig Wright in 2019; son, Paul Schenck; and brother, Richard Andrew Dohme.

Janet is survived by her three children, Thomas & Carol Schenck of Vandalia, Robert Schenck of Covington, Beverly & Randy Cissner of Piqua; three grandchildren, Raina & Scott Manger, Jocelyn Markin (Brandon Jacobs) and William Cissner; five great-grandchildren, Claire, Cohen, Celeste, Liam, & Grayson; her cats, Hurricane & Heidi; other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.