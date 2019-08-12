FLETCHER — Janet N. Maxson, age 94 of Fletcher passed away on Thursday, August 08, 2019 in Brookdale of Piqua.

Born on May 22, 1925 in Miami County, Ohio, Janet was a daughter of the late Ernest and Edith (Knoop) Wiltheiss.

She married Charles Maxson on June 14, 1946 and he preceded her in death in 1991. Together they raised five children, two of whom survive: Dana (Bonnie) Maxson of Fletcher, and Melissa (Mark) Webber of Melbourne, FL. She was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Three sisters survive: Nellie Thornton, Peggy Drennan and Carla Van Hoogan.

In addition to her parents she and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Scott, daughters, Penny and Tessie, four brothers and four sisters.

Janet was a member of the Lena Baptist Church and a 1943 graduate of Lena Conover High School.

She worked for Robinson & Meyers of Piqua and also for Ward's Greenhouses and David's Greenhouses in St. Paris.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, Ohio 45326 with Pastor Ed Sollenberger of the Lena Baptist Church presiding. Burial will follow in Fletcher Cemetery.

There will be two hours of visitation prior to the funeral service beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday. Donations may be made to Lena Baptist Church 8050 Church Street, Conover, OH 45317.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.