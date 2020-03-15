FLETCHER — Janet "Elaine" Newberg, age 65, of Fletcher passed away at 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the Hospice Inpatient Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

Elaine was born on August 7, 1954 in Sidney, OH, a daughter of the late George E. and Wilma (Lemmon) Baker.

She married Richard Newberg on August 10, 1979 and he preceded her in death on July 30, 2016.

Elaine is survived by a daughter, Jamie Newberg of Fletcher, and two step children: Shanda (Judy Miller) Newberg of Celina, OH and Mark (Melanie) Newberg of Lebanon, OH. She was a loving grandmother to five grandsons and one granddaughter: Jacob and Josh Newberg of Lebanon, Alec and Brent Newberg of Troy, Dustin Patty, of Troy, Natasha (R.J.) Gilardi of Tennessee, and five great grandchildren with one on the way.

She is also survived by a sister, Kathy (Larry) Millhouse of Richwood, OH and a brother, Dick Baker of Saint Paris, OH, many nieces, and extended family members. In addition to her parents and husband, Elaine was preceded in death by an infant brother, and two stepsons, Paul and John Newberg.

Elaine was a 1972 graduate of Miami East High School. She has been employed for 30 years at UVMC and worked in the Emergency Room as a Health Unit Coordinator. Elaine loved her UVMC family. She also enjoyed her great nephew, Brandon. Elaine loved to travel with her daughter Jamie and her nieces.

A celebration of Elaine's life will be held at a later date.