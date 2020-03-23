TROY — Janet R Glodick (Hoefler), age 70, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 at 6:02am at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, OH.

She was born on February 24, 1950 in Cleveland, OH to Virginia & Raymond Hoefler.

She was a graduate of Marion L Steele High School in 1968 and received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Wright State University in 1974. Jan was defined in life by her toughness and ability to overcome any obstacles life threw at her.

After being paralyzed at 19, Jan went on to get married, graduate college, have a long and successful teaching career, and raise three children. Jan's kind persona, quiet confidence, and inner strength were apparent to all who knew her. Even in her last moments, she was more concerned for the welfare of her children than her own.

Jan was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Glodick, her parents Virginia (McKinnie) and Raymond Hoefler, and her brother John Hoefler.

She is survived by her siblings, Virginia (Don) Schwarzkopf, Carolyn (Richard) Strehle, Patricia Hoefler, and Greg (Toni) Hoefler; three children, Joseph (Lindsey) Glodick of Greenville, OH, Gretchen (Ted) Rolf of Piqua, OH, and Benjamin Glodick of Piqua, OH; as well as her grandchildren, Cora Rolf, TJ Rolf, Hayley Kennett, and Graham Glodick as well as many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please direct donations to a .

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.