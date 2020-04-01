TROY — Janet W. Stevens, age 85, of Troy, OH passed away on March 30, 2020. She was born on December 12, 1934 in Casey County, KY to the late Cleo and Vesta (Luttrell) Holt.

Janet is survived by her son: Jerry Gosser of Troy; siblings: Truman Holt of Troy; Alva Holt of Anderson, IN; Alfred Holt of Richmond, IN; Osbon Holt of NC and Deltris Hunt of New Castle, IN; many nieces and nephews; one grandson: Aaron Gosser and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by husband: Chuck Stevens; son: Rockey Gosser; sister: Betty Howard and great granddaughter.

Janet enjoyed time with family and also music and square dancing.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Private interment will take place at convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice or Miami County Animal Shelter.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.