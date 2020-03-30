BRADFORD — Janice "Janie" Isabel Christian, age 80, lifetime reside of Bradford, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, three days after her 80th birthday at Koester Pavilion, Troy, OH.

She was born at Stouder Hospital, Troy, OH on March 25, 1940 to the late Clarasie (Manson) and Kenneth Christian; an infant brother also preceded her in death. She was a 1958 proud graduate of Bradford High School and a member of the Bradford United Methodist Church.

In spite of her cerebral palsy, she took part in school activities and overcame the effects and struggles of this debilitating disease by learning to embroider, writing articles, a children's book and poems. For 50+ years, she and her parents camped at the National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association's campgrounds "shoot" in Friendship, IN; she wrote a news article in celebration of their 50th anniversary for their magazine Muzzle Blast.

In addition, she and her mother provided child care to many in the Bradford area. Special thanks to all who care for Janie and especially to family friend, Donna Tinnerman Plunkett. She is survived by other friends, neighbors, classmates and cousins.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bradford Alumni Association.

