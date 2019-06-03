ST. PARIS — Janice Yvonne Davis (Pence), age 82, of St. Paris, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Mercy McAuley Center, Urbana.

Born on January 2, 1937 in Champaign County. She was the daughter of the late Earl C. and Norma (Evilsizor) Pence of St. Paris. Janice will be missed by her family, which was her world. She is survived by four sons: Denver Davis of St. Paris, Dean (Judy) Davis of St. Paris, Donald (Barb) Davis of Kingston, OH and Daniel (Teresa) Davis of St. Paris, her four granddaughters, Niki, Missy Danielle and Maggie Davis. In addition to her parents, her beloved husband, Mike and her daughter-in-law, Amanda, preceded her in death.

Janice retired from Hobart Brothers in Troy. She enjoyed bingo, bowling, camping, and taking care of her fur babies. She enjoyed attending all of her sons and granddaughters sporting events, as well as taking tickets at the Graham High School basketball and football games.

Funeral services will be held in on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at noon with Pastor Jeremy Spence of the First Baptist Church, St. Paris presiding. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, St. Paris, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Barely Used Pets Animal Rescue Service, 844 Jackson Hill Rd, Urbana, OH 43078. Condolences may be made at www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com. Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, Saint Paris, Ohio is serving the family.