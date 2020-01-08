PIQUA — Jean Alice (Davis) Noble, 84, of Piqua died at 6:29 am, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She was born March 2, 1935 in Council, Virginia to the late Ira and Bonnie (Hale) Davis. She married Gene Noble in 1953 in Richmond, Indiana and he preceded her in death in 1984.

Survivors include five sons, Kenneth Noble, Jeff Noble, Mike Noble, Paul Noble, Darryl Noble all of Piqua; two daughters, Connie (Rick) Williams of Troy, Brenda Shingledecker of Indiana; a special grandson, Adam Noble; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Hobart, Homer, Louie, Russell; two sisters, Irene, Beth Ann; and one son, Rodney.

Mrs. Noble was a past member of the Piqua Church of the Nazarene and attended the Bradford Church of the Nazarene. She was a wonderful homemaker and mother. She enjoyed reading, sewing and gardening. She was a fantastic cook who made the best biscuits and gravy.

A service to honor her life will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Lincoln Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502 Troy, OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.