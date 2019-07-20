TROY — Jean B. Chapman, age 91, formerly of Troy, OH and more recently of Piqua Manor, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Jean was born on May 9, 1928 in New Carlisle, OH to the late Carroll G. and Lucille F. (Bischoff) Bere.

Jean is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Dottie (husband, John) Davis of Piqua, OH; Cathy (husband, Wade Dorsey) Chapman of LeVale, MD and Barbara (husband, Alan Zakin) Chapman of New York, NY; brother: Richard L. Bere of Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren: Janelle Chapman of NC, Derek (wife, Hannah) Chapman of HI and Steven Zakin of NY; and one great granddaughter: Charlotte Chapman of HI. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband George A. Chapman on June 29, 2001.

Jean graduated from Olive Branch High School in New Carlisle, OH. She received her Bachelor and Master's degrees from Miami University in OH. Jean was a longtime business education teacher at Troy High School.

She was a member of the First United Church of Christ, Troy; a former member of the OEA and NEA, Progressive Mother's Club, Troy Senior Citizens and the CCC Club of Piqua.

Jean was also a former member of Trojan Squares, Wright Patters Square Dance Club and the Farm Bureau Council.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 31 West Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459.

