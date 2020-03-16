TROY — Jean M. Dugan, 88 of Troy Ohio died at 10:14pm Saturday March 14th 2020.

Jean was born in Yonkers New York on June 11th 1931 to the late Joseph Patrick Hoolihan and Ethel Mahoney Hoolihan.

Jean married John J. Dugan on March 22nd 1952 at the Monastery Church of the Sacred Heart in Yonkers, NY. Jean and John were married 51 years until John's death in 2003.

Jean is survived by all 7 children, Deborah Dugan, Donna (Robert) Jackson, Pamela (Robert) Price, Melissa Gilardi, Sean (Madeleine) Dugan, Brian (Melanie) Dugan and Terrence (Rebecca) Dugan, 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Jean was a graduate of Gorton High School in Yonkers, NY. She is a graduate of Edison State College with an Associate of Arts Degree. Jean is also a graduate of Wright State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Nursing Degree.

While raising her seven children in Huber Heights, Ohio Jean taught catechism for 13 years at St. Peters Church in Huber Heights where she also served on the Board of Education.

After raising her children, she returned to college eventually earning her Master's degree in Nursing and working for many years as a psychiatric nurse, counselor and social worker. She was the Director of Catholic Social Services in Sidney Ohio for many years and served on the Board of Miami County Mental Health Association and the Suicide Prevention Board in Montgomery County.

She also worked as a mediator for Shelby County Courts. After retiring from nursing Jean was a Vice President at Benefits Analysis Corporation, founded by her late husband John, for 16 years until the time of her death. Jean was also instrumental in putting together the organization that raised money for and eventually opened the John J. Dugan Infusion Center at Upper Valley's Cancer Care Center in Troy Ohio.

Jean was a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Piqua, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. Jean was always an active member of her community. Jean was a member of the Troy Rotary, Troy Country Club, Miami County Republican Women's Club, where she served as President. Jean was a long-time member of the Miami County Republican Central Committee and many other local organizations. Jean will be greatly missed by her family, friends and the community she loved so well.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30AM on Thursday, March 19th 2020 in the St. Mary Catholic Church, Piqua with the Rev. Fr. Daniel Hunt as the Celebrant. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 18th 2020 from 3:00-7:00PM at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County, 16 East Franklin Street, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be made to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.