Jefferson D. Liles Jr.
TROY — Jefferson D. Jr. Liles, "Big Tex" age 85 of Troy, OH passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Born April 12, 1935 in Fort Worth, Texas to the late Jefferson D. Liles Sr. and Lola Mae {Burks} Liles. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, James Ray Liles, daughter, Judith Johnson and son Jeffery Liles. Jefferson is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary {Plummer} Liles, daughters, Pam Liles Miller, Troy, OH, Sandy Liles Kiefer, Piqua, OH and Sharon Liles as well as 10 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.

Jefferson retired from Hobart Manufacturing and had been a member of the Miami County Sheriff Auxiliary and was a Miami County Park Ranger at Charleston Falls and Stillwater Preserve.

He enjoyed camping with the "Jolly Jets" for over 40 years as well as family campouts in "Jeff's Woods".

Private family services. Donations may be made in memory of Jeff to Hospice of Miami County.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371.

Online condolences may be expressed to www.fringsandbayliff.com



Published in Troy Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
