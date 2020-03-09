PIQUA — Jeffrey Duke Denman, 59, formerly of Piqua, more recently of Brownsburg, Indiana, passed away at 5:56 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Richard Banks Burn Center of Eskenazi Health Center of Indianapolis.

He was born January 26, 1961 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne E. Denman; mother, Dorothy D. (Penrod) Denman Winans; and step-father, Richard F. Winans.

Survivors include a sister, Victoria (Will) Gilmore of Cumming, Georgia; a step-sister, Kelly (Michael) Misich of Delaware; several nieces and nephews including Jon Misich, Sophie (Hunter) Heck; and cousins, Greg (Lisa) Winans, Laurie (Joe) Reiser, Andy Winans, and Tim Winans.

Duke was a 1979 graduate of Piqua Central High School where he played basketball, ran cross country, and was a member of the Tecumseh Woods Swim Team. He furthered his education at Bowling Green State University.

He was a United States Air Force veteran from which he retired as a Master Sergeant having been stationed at various locations about the globe during his twenty-five years of service. He was employed at Jet Star Inc. as a fuel tanker driver. He enjoyed fishing, camping, jogging, bicycling and staying abreast with his spiritual convictions.

He will be remembered for his friendship and assisting others. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends and co-workers.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery with full military honors being provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Piqua Community Foundation, P. O. Box 226, Piqua, OH 45356 or the Piqua Education Foundation, 215 Looney Rd., Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.