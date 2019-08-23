PIQUA — Jerry L. Cruse, 76 of Piqua Ohio died July 19, 2019 after a brief illness in Reno NV near his family.

Jerry was born October 22, 1942 in Piqua Ohio, the son of the late Norman and Lenna Cruse, the eldest of 4 siblings.

Jerry graduated Piqua Central HS in 1962 and Enlisted into the United States Marine Corps in 1962.

Jerry was a 20 year veteran of the USMC and retired in 1982 as a First Sargeant. Jerry's service records include deployment to Spain, Japan, Okinawa, and Viet Nam where he and two regiments of Marines survived the 77 day siege of Khe Sanh.

Jerry was a husband, father, and grandfather. Jerry married Frances Downey October 23, 1965 while he was stationed in San Diego CA, with the USMC. Jerry and his wife Fran raised their 4 children. Upon his retirement with from the USMC, Jerry worked 20 plus years with a transportation company NEVCAL located in Sparks NV.

Jerry was a world class marathon runner and his other interests included, visiting with extended family, hiking, biking, mountain climbing, backpacking, and camping.

Jerry is survived by two brothers Jeff and Patrick, four children, and eleven grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Fran and a younger brother Mark.

A memorial and cremation service, with military honors was held in Reno NV.

The Family requests donations be sent to the .

Family members maybe contacted at [email protected]