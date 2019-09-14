PIQUA — Jesse W. "Red Feather" Saunders, Jr., age 64, of Piqua, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born on November 13, 1954 in Piqua, OH to the late Jess W. and Martha J. (Smith) Saunders.

Jesse is survived by his significant other: Deborah Plank of Piqua, OH; exwife: Luisa Saunders of Piqua; daughters: Jessica Saunders of Kettering, OH and Erica Saunders of Oakwood, OH; 7 grandchildren; step children: Molly Plank of Troy; John Plank of Parklane, OH; Nadina Plank of Livingston, TN; and Bobby Jo Perry of Byrdstown, TN; 11 step grandchildren; 12 step great grandchildren; and siblings: John Saunders of Perry, MO and Shirley Hartman of Bradford, OH.

In addition to his parents, Jesse was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Saunders.

Jesse enjoyed fishing, playing the harmonica, and studying Native American Heritage. He was a lifetime welder working at both Hobart Brothers his own shop. He was also a Home Care Specialist.

Memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Bradford First Baptist Church, 134 West Walnut Street, Bradford, OH 45308. Condolences may be made to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.