TROY — Jessie Virginia (Zimmerman) Laughman, age 100, lifetime resident of Covington, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Koester Pavilion, Troy.

She was born December 26, 1918 in Covington to the (late) Jesse Earl Zimmerman & Fannie (Via) Zimmerman-Hoblit; she worked as an accomplished seamstress; retired from Shaffer Cleaning Company; was the only surviving charter member of Friendship Community Grace Brethren Church, Covington; a member of the Piqua Lewis-Boyer Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution since July 5, 2015; she was an avid reader of the Bible and devotional materials until her sight failed; she was a prayer warrior and was keenly and genuinely interested in the well being and situations of others.

Her greatest passion and pleasure was in being with her family and she always looked forward to family gatherings both formal and informal with great anticipation and joy.

Preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Jesse Albert Hoblit; husband, Herbert Laughman; son, John E. Laughman; two sons-in-law, Ralph Ryder and William Kallen; & half sisters, Mary Jane Ellis & Ruth Hoblit.

Jessie is survived by her son, Paul S. (Sherry) Laughman of Troy; 2 daughters, Shirley Ryder of Pleasant Hill & Judy Kallen of Covington; special family member, Anna Jackson; 13 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; half-brother, Gerald D. Hoblit of Brookville; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be held 11:00 Friday at Friendship Community Grace Brethren Church, Covington with Pastor Tim Combs officiating. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington. Visitation will be 4-7 PM Thursday at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Friendship Community Grace Brethren Church, Covington or Ohio Hospice of Miami County.

The family sends their deepest thanks to Hospice of Miami County and Koester Pavilion.

