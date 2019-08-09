FLETCHER — Jessie A. Westfall Hewitt, age 91, formerly of Fletcher, OH passed away at 2:00 a.m. on August 8, 2019 in Koester Pavilion, Troy. Born on April 25, 1928 in Shelby County, Ohio she was one of the twelve children of the late Clay and Leona (Roeser) Mullen.

She is survived by her children: Ralph (Sylvia) Westfall of Casstown, Donald (Pam) Westfall of Troy, Ruth Ann (Mike) Emrick of Piqua, and Nancy Meyers and husband Jack Chorazewitz of Centerville. She was a loving grandmother of ten grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. A brother, Wayne (Barbara) Mullen of Casstown also survives along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, husbands Robert Westfall and Robert Hewitt, four brothers and six sisters preceded her in death.

Jessie was a member of the Springcreek Christian Church and retired from Copeland's in Sidney in 1990 after 25 years of employment. She was a member of Eastern Star Chapter #256 of Troy. She enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, OH with Pastor David Clem presiding. Burial will follow in Fletcher Cemetery. Two hours of visitation will be held prior to the funeral service on Wednesday beginning at 11:00 a.m. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.