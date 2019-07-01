WEST MILTON — Jim R. Adkins, age 52, of West Milton, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.

He was born January 7, 1967, in Piqua, Ohio.

Jim attended Franklin Monroe High School and graduated from JVS with the class of 1986. He also studied at Edison University where he was on the Dean's List. He was an accomplished machinist and CNC programmer for many years. He enjoyed watching the Bengals, bon fires, and spending time with family and friends.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Teresa Ann (Jeffery) Adkins; his parents Gerald & Lillie (Green) Miller of Piqua; children Brandon Adkins of Troy, Kayla Beach of Tipp City, Ashley & Eric Lee of Troy; grandchildren Aidin, Joel, and Hailey; siblings and their spouses Glenda & Bruce Jones of Union City, Indiana, Cindy & Dexter Winters of Farmland, Indiana, Judy Redinbo & Arlo Swank of Piqua, Gerald & Michelle Miller of Greenville; fur babies Mocha and Peaches; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Barton Adkins and Randy Miller.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, July 3, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton, with interment following at Wheelock Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the the Montgomery County Animal Shelter, 6790 Webster Street, Dayton, Ohio 45414.

