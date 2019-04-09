PIQUA — Joan F. Marrs, 90, of Piqua, passed away peacefully at 8:38 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born April 26, 1928, in Piqua to the late Hayes Funderburg and the late Gladys "Betty" (Byram) Funderburg-Geer. She married Lewis E. Marrs March 25, 1951, in Piqua, and he survives.

Other survivors include a son, Jeff (JoJo) Marrs of Piqua; a daughter, Jill (Rick) Cron of Piqua; four grandchildren, A.J. (Paloma) Marrs of Piqua, Brett (Alice) Marrs of Piqua, Kyle (Megan Rue) Lyman of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Carly Lyman of Columbus; nine great-grandchildren, Andrea, Wyatt, Westin, Carson, Annie, Kasey Jo, Avery Marrs, Samantha and Jake Slusher. She was preceded in death by one brother, James Funderburg in 2002.

Mrs. Marrs was a 1946 graduate of Piqua Central High School. She was a member of Green View United Church of Christ. She worked for 20 years as a bank teller for the former Piqua National Bank and Trust (5/3rd) before retiring in 1990. She was active with the Blocks to Books Mothers Club, Upper Springcreek Community Club and was a member of the Piqua YWCA for 50 years. She enjoyed reading and eating out at restaurants. She loved to travel with her family and would keep scrapbooks and written stories about her adventures. Above all she loved spending time with her family.

A service to honor her life will begin at noon Thursday, April 11, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Grunden officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Green View United Church of Christ, 3041 Leatherwood Creek Rd., Sidney, OH 45365. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.