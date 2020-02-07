SPRINGFIELD — Joan Kirk, age 89, of Springfield; formerly of Troy, OH passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Springfield Medical Center. She was born on May 28, 1930 in Columbus Grove, OH to the late Zay M. and Ola I. (Palmer) Jones Sr. Joan was married almost 60 years to David Kingsley "King" Kirk and he preceded her in death on August 20, 2011.

Joan is survived by: two daughters and sons-in-law: Kerry (Richard) Elifritz of Fletcher and Cindy (Rick) Gold of Piqua; son: Robert Kingsley Kirk of Troy; sisters-in-law: Bea Jones of Piqua and Esther Jones of Centerville; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Tom and Betty Kirk of Casstown and Roger and Nancy Kirk of Casstown; twelve grandchildren: Jenny (Mike) Zapadka; Julie (Matt) Reid; Chris (Angela) Kirk; Joe (Tiffney) Elifritz; Josh (Lindsay) Gold; Angie (Kevin) Fritts; Alicia (Jonathan) McEldowney; Heather Mendoza; Sarah (Carl) Latacz; Aaron (Jennifer) Kirk; Casi (Kevin) Herstine; Andrew Kirk; 25 great grandchildren; 4 great-greatgrandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by son: Christopher Allen Kirk at birth and ten siblings.

A member of the Lostcreek United Church of Christ. Music was an important part of her life and she sang for many years in the church choir. She was a 69 year member of the Order of Eastern Star, Christiansburg. A graduate of Tippecanoe High School. She worked for over 40 years as a driver for Altrusa Mobile Meals, delivering meals to area residents and formerly employed with Decker's Packing Company. She had great love for her grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Lostcreek United Church of Christ with Rev. Jason Egbert officiating. Interment will follow in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, OH. The family will receive friends from 10AM - 12PM on Wednesday at the church.

In Joan's honor, the family encourages family and friends to wear red to her service. Contributions to the Masonic Home, 2655 W. National Road, Springfield, OH 45504, or , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.