Joan Music Byrd

GREENVILLE — Joan Music Byrd, 62, of Greenville, passed away Nov. 19, 2019, at Hospice Care Center in Greenville, Ohio.

She was born Feb. 27, 1957, to the late Samuel and Bessie (Valandingham) Music.

Survivors include two daughters, Michelle (Tim) Elsass, of Quincy, Ohio, and Sandra Andrus, of Greenville; one brother, Fred Music, of Piqua, Ohio; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joan's favorite hobby was making natural stone jewelry. She loved her family and friends. She was loved by all.

Services are pending until arrangements can be made.
Published in Troy Daily News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
