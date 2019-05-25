SIDNEY — Joan Romaker, 91, Sidney, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Newport, Ohio on August 25, 1929 the daughter of Orville and Elma (Shade) Couchot and they are deceased. She married James N. Romaker on May 15, 1948 and he preceded her in death on September 14, 2017 after 69 years of marriage.

Surviving are her children, David (Cari) Romaker, Jake (Julie) Romaker and Debbie (Lee) Wells Rhodes and grandchildren, John (Sarah) Romaker, Stephanie (Ryan) Sollmann, Sara (Gary) Ellis, Heather (Adam) Huggins, Nick Romaker and Ben Romaker, Logan and Alex Rhodes and ten great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Paul (Irma) Couchot, sister, Linda (Doug) Short and sister-in-law, Jane Cottrell and brother-in-law, R. James Jones.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Asbury and brother Richard Couchot, brothers-in-law, Dr. Gordon Libbee, Terry Cottrell and Roy Asbury and sisters-in-law, Lois Couchot, Virginia Jones and Pat Libbee.

After graduation from Sidney High School, Joan worked at Dunson Supply Company and G. C. Murphy Store before becoming a full time homemaker. Joan was an active member of the Holy Angels Catholic Church and the Altar Rosary Society. She enjoyed many years of volunteering with the Wilson Hospital Auxiliary and FISH.

She loved gardening and canning fruits and vegetables. But her real passion was caring for her indoor and outdoor flowers. Joan enjoyed attending activities of all her grandchildren. She and her late husband Jim enjoyed playing cards, traveling and visiting relatives. Joan is most remembered as an avid Cincinnati Reds fan, going to games and watching them on television. She be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with Father Jeffrey Stegbauer. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, Ohio. Friends may call at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Hospice or SCARF. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. The family wishes to thank Wilson Hospice, especially Annette Meyer for their excellent care and kindness. Condolences may be expressed to the Romaker family on Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home's web site at: www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com