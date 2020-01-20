PIQUA — Joann M. Miller, 84, of Piqua passed away at 3:45 a.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born July 18, 1935 in Miami County to the late Jack Motter and Orpha (Chipley) Sibery. She married Robert R. Miller October 23, 1951 in Piqua and he preceded her in death June 3, 2017.

Survivors include two sons, R. Scott (Kim) Miller of Piqua, Rand Miller of Athens, Georgia; five grandchildren, Alison Miller, Tate Miller, Megan (Tyler) Johnson, Erin (Jason) McGaharan, Kumiko (Todd) Randall; eight great-grandchildren, Brady McGaharan, Ava McGaharan, Violet McGaharan, Brynlie Johnson, Beckham Johnson, Beckett Randall, Brielle Randall, Blysse Randall; two brothers, Dale (Jeannie) Sibery of West Palm Beach, Florida, Jeff (Shannon) Motter of Garrison, Kentucky; two sisters, Judy (Jim) Solarek of Dayton, Jackie Honeycutt of New Albany; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Sibery of Huber Heights.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Richard A. Sibery; her stepmother, June Motter and her stepfather, Richard Sibery.

Mrs. Miller was a wonderful homemaker and mother. She worked for a short time for JC Penny's in Dayton and was the owner of Cain's Carryout along with her husband Bob.

She enjoyed volunteering for the Piqua Players, the Piqua Memorial Auxiliary Fractured Follies, as well as the American Red Cross and the Piqua Memorial Hospital gift shop for many years.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards, working puzzles, attending musicals, and taking cruising vacations with her husband.

She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A private service to honor her life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St. Piqua, OH 45356 or Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inc., P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.