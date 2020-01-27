SULLIVAN — Joe Allen Rank, 73, of Sullivan, formerly of Covington, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in his home.

He was born in Piqua and raised in Covington, the son of the late Harold Rank and Pearl and step father Franklin "Kick" Adams.

He married the late Gail Wahl.

Survivors include a stepson, Brian Wahl of the Cleveland area; two sisters, including twin sister, Joy Scheer of Piqua and Mona Zalewski of Pickerington.

He graduated from Covington High School in 1964.

He served in the Vietnam War serving in Cam Ranh Bay.

He retired from American Greetings, Cleveland.

He was an avid fisherman.

Per his wishes, he was cremated and private family services will be held in the spring.