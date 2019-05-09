PIQUA — Joe K. Wright, 85, of Piqua, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at 5:25 am Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 9, 1934 in Bandy, Va. to the late Johnse and Cora R. (Barnett) Wright. He married Mary Ellen Mabbitt June 11, 1955 in Piqua; she preceded him in death July 26, 1998.

Survivors include his fiancé, Irene Shoffner of Piqua, her children, Bill Shoffner, Vickie Hinkle; his two sons, John B. (Patti) Wright, Kenneth W. (Sherri) Wright all of Piqua; two daughters, Rebecca A. (David) Rader of Columbus, Diana L. (Fred) Tamplin of Piqua; ten grandchildren, Keith (Melissa) Rader, Sarah (Kevin) Barnett, Aaron Tamplin, Amber Tamplin, Austin Tamplin, Alex Tamplin, Darby Wright, Chase Wright, Heather (Derick) Long, Josh (Renee) Sloan; three great grandchildren; and a sister, Mildred Cornwell of Cedar Bluff, Virginia. Also special to Joe were Irene's eleven grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by eleven brothers and sisters.

Mr. Wright was the delivery driver for the Piqua Medicine Shoppe for fourteen years and previously worked as an Inventory Controller at Chef's Pantry. He was a self taught carpenter and could be found helping others with various projects. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Loyal Order of the Moose and the AmVets Post No. 66. He enjoyed bowling, bingo, playing cards and loved playing with his family. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10 am Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Cindee Johnson and Alex Tamplin officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inc., P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.