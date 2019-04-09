TROY — John Allan Baker, age 69, of Troy, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on Nov. 22, 1949, in Dayton to Lois (Good) Baker of Sidney and the late Robert Baker.

John is survived by his wife of 43 years, Joyce (Hengsteler) Baker; one son, Robert (Angela) Baker of Centerville; one stepson, Christopher (Shannon) Retterer of Sidney; three sisters, Bonnie Silverthorn of Piqua, Bobbi Stauffer and Debbie Baker, both of Sidney; four grandchildren, Zachary and Kaitlin Baker, Kirsten and Christian Retterer; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one stepson, Curtis Retterer; one step grandson, Dezmon Retterer; and two sisters, Phyllis Wilkes and Joan Bey.

John enjoyed woodworking. He was a member of the Dayton VA Honor Guard. John proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, at Baird Funeral Home, Troy. Burial will follow in Dayton VA Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, c/o Baird Funeral Home, 555 North Market Street, Troy, OH. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.