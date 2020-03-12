PIQUA — John Calvin Lavy, son of Joseph and Mary (Graybill) Lavy, was born in Piqua, OH on August 22, 1945.

On October 3, 1964 he was united in marriage to Kathleen "Kathy" (Hogston) Lavy.

They shared in the joys and sorrows of life until Kathy passed away on October 21, 2008. In 1967, a son, John Jr. was born and another son, Joseph in 1969. In his early years John was an electrician and ran a business with his brother, Melvin for a time.

He then sold his business to his long-time friend, Bud Bruchey and worked for him at Bud's Electric. In 1974, he bought his great-uncle, John M. Lavy's farm and resided there the rest of his life. Later, he drove trucks and for the last several years he delivered campers, until his sickness.

He also started Lavy's Service gas station in Gettysburg, OH in 1982 and sold the station to his son, Joe and sister, Mary in 1989. He greatly enjoyed spending his winters at his trailer in Frostproof, FL and being with his many friends there. When at home in Bradford he always went for "coffee" at The Train Stop.

He loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. He also had a great bond with his brother and 2 sisters.

At 2:53 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 he passed away, departing this life at the age of 74 years, 6 months and 19 days.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy; parents, Joseph and Mary; his father and mother-in-law, William and Dorothy Hogston; a brother-in-law, Bruce Hogston and sister-in-law, Kathy's twin, Kay Hilleary.

He is survived by his sons, John Jr. and wife, Sue, and Joseph "Joe", both of Bradford; brother, Melvin Lavy and his wife, Maxine of Bradford; 2 sisters, Marge Smith of Bradford and Mary Jean Lavy of Gettysburg; brother-in-law, George Hilleary of Decatur, AL; sister-in-law, Carol Hogston of Piqua; 2 grandchildren, Rachel Kathleen Warner and her husband, Jamey, and Levi John Lavy, both of Bradford; 3 great-grandchildren, Dylan, Kathleen, and Kyndra Warner; one aunt and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

He was loved and will be greatly missed by his family and those who knew him, but we will always cherish the memories and acts of kindness towards others.

Funeral will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Valentine Building at Gettysburg Park, 8091 New Harrison Bradford Rd, Bradford, OH 45308 with ministers from his son's church (Old Order German Baptist) officiating. Visitation will be Saturday 2-5 and 6-8 at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford. Burial will take place at Oakland Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all for the love, care, concern, visits and prayers during the time of his sickness. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.