NAPLES, Fla. — John Gariety, 91, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Sidney, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 21, 2016, in Naples.

He was born Feb. 9, 1925, in Sidney to the late John and Mary (Duttlinger) Gariety.

He married Louise E. (Yohey) Gariety November 27, 1947 at Holy Angles Catholic Church, Sidney, and she is now deceased.

Survivors include his daughter, Dianna (Andre) Burner Jr, of Piqua; and a granddaughter, Meghan. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Charles Gariety; and two sisters, Mary Helen Gariety and Sister John Mary Gariety S.C.

Following graduation from Holy Angels High School, he enlisted into the United States Marine Corps.

He served honorably during World War II, specifically throughout the Pacific Theater. John retired from Bank One in Sidney and moved to Florida in 1987. He loved fishing, traveling and anything to do with the USMC. John was very active in various activities in Enchanting Shores Park.

A time to honor his life, and the life of his wife, Louise is planned from 4-6 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be at the convenience of the family in Graceland Cemetery, Sidney with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.