PIQUA — John H. Teeters, age 101, of Piqua passed away at 1:34 a.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020 in the Hospice Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH.

Born on March 19, 1919 in Fort Recovery, OH, John was a son of the late Glen and Zola (Brigner) Teeters.

He married Margaret Donavee Snyder on August 14, 1939 and she preceded him in death on September 12, 2013.

John is survived by four children: Martha Sue (Glenn) Kable of San Antonio, TX, Mike (Jeannie) Teeters of Piqua, OH, Richard (Charlene) Teeters of Short Hills, NJ, and Jan Wintrow of Piqua, OH.

He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Gwen Rigdon, San Antonio, TX; Jonathon (Karen) Kable, St. Claire, WI; Rhonda (Chris) Baker, Troy, OH; Micah Teeters, Winston-Salem, NC; Aaron Teeters, Hollywood, CA; Christopher (Dawn) Teeters, Birmingham, AL; Stephanie (Isaac) Welsh, Summit, NJ; Nick (Jen) Davis, Springboro, OH; and Amanda Davis, Piqua, OH. Many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren also survive him. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law Chuck Wintrow and a grandson-in-law, Ted Rigdon.

John was a member of Union Baptist Church, Troy, OH and a co-owner of Teeters Products, Inc. in Fletcher, OH. He served his country in the U. S. Army during WWII in the Philippines and the Dutch East Indies.

Graveside funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family in Fletcher Cemetery. Donations in memory of John may be made to: Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373 or to Union Baptist Church, 1833 E. Peterson Road, Troy, Ohio 45373.

