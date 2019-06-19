Troy Daily News

John Howard Freshour (1960 - 2019)
Obituary
DAYTON — John Howard Freshour, age 59 of Dayton, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Greenville Heath & Rehab.

John was born in Springfield on January 5, 1960 to the (late) Thomas Howard & Helen Elizabeth "Betty" (Raup) Freshour; previously worked for New Tech, Covington; and was an avid fisherman and enjoyed working on cars.

John is survived by his three children, Katie & Jake Roseberry of Dayton, Joshua Freshour of Springfield, Matthew & Lauren Freshour of Bradford; four grandchildren, Swayzie & Taylen Freshour, Jason & Avery Freshour; three brothers and sisters, Cheryl & Glen Etter of Bradford, Thomas & Dianna Freshour of Troy, David Freshour of Vandalia; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private services at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from June 19 to June 20, 2019
