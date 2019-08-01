COVINGTON — John R. Reineke Jr., age 57 of Covington, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

John was born in Piqua on August 9, 1961 to John R. Sr. & Linda (Yohey) Reineke; had previously worked at Weaver Eggs, Versailles; loved to fish; was a sports fanatic; and enjoyed Sprint Car Racing.

Preceded in death by his father.

John is survived by his mother, Linda Reineke of Covington; three children, Jason & Suzanne Reineke of New Jersey, Jennifer & Vincent Ricciardi of New Jersey, Jonathan Reineke of Piqua; four grandchildren, Mason Reineke, Victoria Ricciardi, Nicholas Ricciardi, & Brianna Ricciardi; brother, Terry Reineke of Piqua; two sisters, Robin Sampson of Covington, Melinda & husband, Rob Hoffert of Houston; nieces and nephews, Matthew & Amber Reineke, Bradley & Kathryn Reineke, Staci Sampson, Emily Hoffert, William Hoffert (Brittany Diltz); great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

