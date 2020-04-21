TIPP CIY — John Ronald Jackson, age 88, of Tipp City, formerly of West Milton, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Kettering Troy Hospital.

He was born August 19, 1931 to the late Andrew B. Sr & Minnie May (Adams) Jackson in Covington, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife Marjorie Carol (Thomas) Jackson and sons Jeffery & Thomas Jackson.

He will be missed and remembered by his daughter Julia (Milton) Buckingham of West Milton; grandchildren TJ Miller, Josh Rushing, Chelsea Johnson, Courtney Boggess, Natalie Seman and Jackson Thee.

John served his country proudly in the United States Coast Guard and was a member of Hoffman United Methodist Church.

Private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton.

Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to , 31 W. Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459

. Online memories of John may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.