TROY — Joseph Daniel Potter, age 71, of Troy, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Grandview Hospital in Dayton. He was born in Troy, Ohio, on August 12, 1947 to the late Daniel T. and Helen Laverne (Schmidt) Potter.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 35 years, Julia (Vesper) Potter; three children: Adam Potter, Jason (Rita) Potter and Eric (Cyndi) Potter, all of Troy, Ohio; two brothers: Philip (Suzanne) Potter of Denver, N.C. and Mark Potter of Buena Vista, Co.; four grandchildren: Joshua Potter, Robin Elizabeth Stubbs, Evelyn Potter and Annabelle Potter; two nephews: Ben and Bradley Potter; and one niece: Avery Potter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson: Gabriel Potter.

Joseph was a 1965 graduate of Troy High School. He also graduated from Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio. Joseph proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. He was a Vietnam veteran and was awarded three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. After time in Vietnam, he finished his enlistment as a Drill Instructor.

Joseph was a member of First United Methodist Church in Troy, Ohio. He was a former member of Boy Scouts Troop 82, where he earned his Eagle Scout. Joseph started his career as a public servant as a member of the West Milton Police Department. In 1971, he joined the Troy Police Department, where he worked his way up in rank from Patrolman to Sergeant to Captain. Joseph served for a brief time as Acting Chief of Police in Troy in 1998. He retired from the force in 2000. Joseph was one of the first Range Officers for Troy Police Department and served as Supervisor of Patrol Division and Detectives. After retirement, he worked with Buckeye Search and Rescue Dogs as a canine handler. The first dog he trained was a bloodhound that was trained to be a man trailer. His second was a labrador retriever, which was trained for human remains detection. Joseph also served as Operations Base Commander for the team, when needed.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Troy, Ohio. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Buckeye Search and Rescue Dogs at www.buckeyeseardogs.org or donor's favorite charity.