PIQUA — Joseph William Gustin, age 47, of Piqua passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at The OSU James Cancer Center, Columbus, OH, surrounded by family and friends.

Born on August 2, 1972 in Piqua, Joe was a son of Edward L. Gustin who survives and the late Judy Kay (Rose) Gustin.

He is survived by his wife Misti R. (Ritter) Gustin whom he married on December 10, 2011; sons, Damen Leistner, Jaksen (Miranda) Gustin, Kayden (Kalie) Gustin and Kolten Gustin; his siblings, Jo (Ed) Sauers, Scott Cotrell, Steve Cotrell, Cami (Bill) Frey, Carla Butt, David (Mindy) Grube, and Heath (Leah) Mitchell, mother-in-law Julie Ritter, brother-in-law Adam (Megan) Ritter, many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his mother, Judy Gustin, he was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Dallas and Eilleen Rose, paternal grandparents, William and Ada Gustin, father-in-law, James Ritter, and a niece Elsie Ritter.

Joe was a 1990 graduate of Miami East High School where he participated in FFA, wrestling and football.

He attended Edison State where he studied criminal justice. Joe was a Youth Leader II for Miami County West Central Juvenile Rehabilitation Center, Troy, OH for 21 years.

Anyone who knew knew "Big Joe" knew his passion for coaching. He coached and served on the Miami East Little League Football board for 12 years. He also served on the board and coached for Miami East Youth Wrestling.

He loved his family and friends, was an amazing father and was especially loving of his special niece Madison and nephew Lane.

Joe also enjoyed summer trips to Lake Mills, IA and spending time with Dave and Mary Peterson. Joe had a compelling charm about him, inspiring devotion in others. He was full of personality and bold in character. He always left a lasting impression on those around him.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut Street, Fletcher, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Thursday in the church at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Ed Sollenberger presiding.

Memorial donations may be made to Joe Gustin Memorial Fund, Wright-Patt Credit Union, 2501 West Main Street, Troy, OH.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com. Suber-Shively Funeral Home, Fletcher, Ohio is serving the family.