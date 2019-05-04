TROY — Joyce B. Ward, age 82, of Troy, OH passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Koester Pavilion of Troy, OH. She was born on August 30, 1936 in Greenup County, KY to the late Carl and Velma (Johnson) Braden.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 60 years: Howard N. Ward; son: Bryan H. (Jean) Ward of Covington; grandson, Ian Ward; brother: Larry (Louise) Braden of Wurtland, KY and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joyce graduated from Wurtland High School in 1954 and Morehead State in 1958. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women and the Prayer Shawl ministry at church. She formerly taught at Troy City Schools and Miami East Local Schools. She was a talented seamstress, quilter and artist along with being a great cook. She was a wonderful wife and mother.

Services will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Troy with Rev. Dave Leckrone officiating. Interment will be in Casstown Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8PM on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.