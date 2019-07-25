WEST MILTON — Joyce "Darlene" (Huff) Cheadle, age 68, of West Milton and formerly of Fletcher, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 9:53 p.m. in .

Born on August 27, 1950 in Piqua, OH, Darlene was a daughter of the late Ernest and Amy (Powell) Huff.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Terry Cheadle, a brother, Ken Huff and a sister, Debra Huff.

Darlene is survived by her children, Erica Smith of Piqua, Shawn Smith of West Milton, Amanda Whiteaker of Middletown and Brian Smith of Houston.

She was a loving grandmother to 11 grandchildren: William, Jacob, Cole and Cody Cassel, Nicholas, Zachary, Patience, George, and Greg Chowning, and Scott and Kara Smith; 6 great grandchildren, Eleanor, Marianna, Gracie, Maverick, Emerson, and Jordan. Darlene is also survived by her siblings; Ellis (Cathy) Huff of Lexington, KY, Dale (Belinda) Huff, of Fletcher, Danny (Nikki) Huff of Bradford, Dee (Dixie) Huff of Piqua, Gene (Carol) Huff of Piqua, Bernice (Richard) Wion of Minster, and Betty (Frank) Deloye, of Minster.

Darlene attended Miami East Schools.

She enjoyed concerts, reading, cooking, hiking, soap operas and spending time with her family.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, Ohio with Pastor Gary Wagner of The Piqua Pentacostal Church presiding. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Fletcher Cemetery.. There will be a time of visitation on Monday in the funeral home beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of the services at 2:00 p.m.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.