SUNN CITY, Fla. — Joyce K. Dutton, age 81, of Sun City, FL passed away on April 13, 2020 at Southern Comfort Care Facility in Ruskin, FL. Joyce was born on December 25, 1938 in Pikeville, KY.

Joyce is survived by her daughter: Angela (Joe) Riley of Dayton; and grandchildren: Will and Frank Riley. She was preceded in death by her parents: Wesley and Eunice (Ford) Coleman; and husband: John Zweigart.

Joyce was a past member of Troy Christian Church and a current member of Beta Sigma Phi in Troy.

She retired as a realtor from Galbreath Realtors and was a former deputy sheriff.

Joyce was the co-founder of the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County (Franklin House) and was involved with Hayner Cultural Center and the Arts Council.

A memorial service will be held on June 19, 2020 at 7:00PM at Baird Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4-7PM on June 19, 2020 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County: 16 East Franklin St, Troy, OH 45373.

Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Troy Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
