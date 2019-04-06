TROY — Judy Ann Brickey, of Troy, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. She was born on Oct. 8, 1946, in Leesville, Louisiana, to the late Virgil Charles Gibson and Edna Olivia (Crawford) Gibson.

Judy is survived by son Bill Brickey of Troy; brother Bill Gibson of Sandy Hook, Kentucky; and niece Teresa Cox of Sandy Hook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Ronald and Leonard Gibson.

Judy was formerly employed with Rand McNally. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Troy.

Service to be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or Hospice of Miami County. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.baidfuneralhome.com.