DELAWARE, Ohio — Judy Weitzel Snell of Delaware, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 7.

She was the daughter of Bobbye and Clarence (Whitey) Weitzel.

Judy gave her finest qualities to her daughter Erika Snell and granddog Moose of Chicago, Illinois; and also is survived by a sister, Ruth and John Bair of Casstown, Ohio.

Proudly from Tipp City, Judy is blessed with many friends that provided her an abundance of joy and love, that she regarded as true family.

A celebration of her life will be shared at a later date.

Thank you for lighting up the sky …