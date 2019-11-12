TROY — Julia J. Walker, age 93, of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

She was born on July 23, 1926 in Troy to the late Willard and Myrtle (Pike) Roop.

Julia is survived by her children: Paul A. (Christine Osterman) Walker, II of Columbus and Hal W. Walker of Greensboro, NC; brother: William Roop of Tipp City; sister: Janet Warren of Port Orange, FL; 4 grandchildren: Renee Robbins, Meghan Walker, Martha Schwab, and Nathan Walker; 4 great grandchildren: Eleanor and Annette Robbins, Etta Walker, and Evan Schwab. In addition to her parents, Julia was preceded in death by her husband Paul A. Walker.

Julia was a 1944 graduate of Troy High School. She enjoyed sewing and volunteering.

Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Riverside Cemetery Chapel in Troy with Rev. Allen Marheine officiating. Burial will follow. Friends may call from 10:00–10:30 AM prior to the service at the chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind, PO Box 151200, San Rafael, CA 94915 or at www.GuideDogs.com.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.