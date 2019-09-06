Troy Daily News

K. Anne Kaiser

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for K. Anne Kaiser.
Service Information
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH
45356
(937)-773-3161
Obituary
Send Flowers

PIQUA — K. Anne Kaiser, 83, of Piqua, passed away at 3:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

To honor her life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September, 10, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Services are being provided through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.