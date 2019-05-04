Troy Daily News

Karen S Kindell (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH
45371
(937)-667-3015
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
Obituary
TROY — Kindell, Karen S. age 78 of Troy, OH, formerly of Tipp City passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Born February 4, 1941 in Troy, OH to the late Harold "Dolly" and Doris {Thornburg} Kindell. Karen is survived by her brother, Ronald (Debra) Kindell, Garden Grove, California, special friends Brenda (Rob) Knife, Troy, OH and Randy (Kim) Harvey, Troy, OH. Also surviving are roommates, Diane Harris and Barbara Cole and several cousins and nieces and nephews.

Karen was a member of the Middle District Church of the Brethren and worked for RT Industries in Troy for 37 years. She enjoyed singing gospel and country music.

Funeral service 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371. Burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Visitation 10:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. The family would like to give special thanks to all the staff at CRS Inc. staff. Donations may be made in loving memory of Karen to Hospice of Miami County or Riverside of Miami County. Online condolences may be expressed to www.fringsandbayliff.com
