Troy Daily News

Kathryn M. "Kate" Hutchinson (1928 - 2020)
Service Information
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH
45356
(937)-773-3161
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
Obituary
TROY — Kathryn M. "Kate" Hutchinson, 91, of Troy, passed away at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born April 17, 1928 in Piqua to the late Lloyd and Edna (Knoll) Stewart. .

Survivors include two sons, Steven L. (Lynn) Hutchinson of Troy, Thomas A. (Laurie) Hutchinson of Tipp City; seven grandchildren, Jodi (Brian) McCord, Sara (David) Kiwacka, Ryan (Ashley) Hutchinson, Jacob (Megan) Hutchinson, Karlie (Jared) Quigney, Jordan Clark, Jessica Malone; eight great grandchildren, Kyle McCord, Benjamin McCord, Mason Kiwacka, Eva Kiwacka, Bruce Hutchinson, John Hutchinson, Hank Hutchinson, and Oaklynn Mae Quigney expected in March; and a brother, John Stewart Troy.

Mrs. Hutchinson was a graduate of Piqua Central High School and Miami Jacobs College.

She worked at Aero Products and retired from P.M.I. of Troy.

She enjoyed traveling, reading, cooking, and being with her family. As a social bug, she was known to stop by the homes of her friends, children and grandchildren.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the , 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459 or Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
