NEW CARLISLE — Keith Edwin Culley, who was a teacher, coach, and mentor to others, died on August 10, 2019 having fought a long battle with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

There were countless individuals whose lives he touched and all who knew him are now better persons as a result of knowing Keith, such a non-judgmental and giving person. A vibrant and caring member of the community, he was also a champion for those who were less fortunate. Even as a college student, he would take time to play ball in the streets of Cincinnati with inner city youth. Keith's legacy continues to live on through the many lives that he has touched.

Known for his wit, quick smile, and friendliness to others, Keith was born on January 16, 1954, the second child of Richard and Marjorie (Riley) Culley. He graduated from Northwestern High School where he lettered in baseball, basketball, and cross country.

Upon graduating from high school, he enrolled in the University of Cincinnati, where he successfully served as a pitcher for the UC Bearcat baseball team, earning him membership in the Varsity "C" Club. A Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a concentration in sculpture was earned from the University of Cincinnati in 1976 while he was later awarded a Master of Education degree from the University of Dayton.

Keith spent 30 years as a teacher and coach at Northwestern High School, Stebbins High School, and Troy High School. During his career, he won sectional championships in baseball and basketball at Northwestern High School. While at Troy High School, he led his basketball team to sectional and district championships, as well as a place in the sweet sixteen of the final state basketball championship for 2005. As a coach for both baseball and basketball, he was recognized as the "Coach of the Year" in multiple athletic leagues. In addition to all of his other responsibilities, he also served as assistant basketball coach for Wilmington College for several years.

He was a firm believer that children of all ages needed to have the opportunity to participate in athletics and acquire the values of team work, cooperation, leadership skills, and integrity that such participation could develop. As a result, he developed and organized the Northwestern Elementary and Middle School Intramural Program as well as assisting in basketball camps throughout the country. Upon retirement, Keith continued to maintain his relationship with the community and students as he volunteered as an assistant basketball coach for Northwestern High School. He also formed his own business, known as "Keith Culley Collections", designing and making his own line of jewelry which he sold at boutiques and art shows.

Keith was preceded in death by his father: Richard Culley; brother-in-law: Thomas Nance; cousins: Diane Leach and Carl Davidson. He is survived by fiancée Connie Sue Powers and her sons of Fishers, Indiana; mother: Marjorie Culley; brother: Alan (Judy) Culley; sisters: Darlene (Steve) Luke; Lisa Nance; special cousin: Karen Davidson; nieces and nephews: Jason (Libby) Culley, Erin Culley, Meredith (Josh) Mullett, Brad (Jessica) Luke, Brian (Kalee) Luke, Evan Nance, Katelyn Nance; grandneices and nephew: Quinn, Brandon, Caroline Culley, Abigail Luke, Riley and Reagan Mullett.

To honor Keith's memory and to continue his legacy, the "Keith Culley Memorial Scholarship Fund" has been established as an endowed scholarship that will be given to a graduating senior from Northwestern High School on a yearly basis. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Keith Culley Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o The Springfield Foundation, 333 North Limestone Street, Suite 201, Springfield, Ohio 45503. They can also be reached at www.springfieldfoundation.org. Donations can also be made to IU Simon Cancer Center c/o IU Foundation Glioblastoma Research, PO Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207 with a notation in memory of Keith Culley.

Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME in New Carlisle, Ohio. A Celebration of Keith's life will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the funeral home with burial following in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com